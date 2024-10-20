Deebo Samuel News: Has illness, expected to play Sunday

Samuel is tending to an illness but is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samuel operated with a cap on his reps this past week due to a wrist injury but ultimately was cleared to suit up for Week 7 action. With an ailment now in tow, there's a chance his snap share is below its norm of 70-plus percent, which could open up reps for Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall and Chris Conley with Jauan Jennings (hip) sidelined.