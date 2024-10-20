Fantasy Football
Deebo Samuel headshot

Deebo Samuel News: Has illness, expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Samuel is tending to an illness but is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samuel operated with a cap on his reps this past week due to a wrist injury but ultimately was cleared to suit up for Week 7 action. With an ailment now in tow, there's a chance his snap share is below its norm of 70-plus percent, which could open up reps for Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall and Chris Conley with Jauan Jennings (hip) sidelined.

Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers
