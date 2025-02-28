Deebo Samuel News: Washington and Houston intrigued

The Commanders and Texans are among the top teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Samuel, whose trade request San Francisco general manager John Lynch said the team plans to honor, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Schultz reports that the Steelers and Broncos are among other teams that have inquired about trading for Samuel, but that Washington and Houston have been the strongest suitors to this point. The Commanders seem committed to adding another playmaker to the reservoir of Jayden Daniels, who earned 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors despite Terry McLaurin being his only pass-catcher to even approach the 1,000-yard mark. Houston, meanwhile, faces a similar conundrum, needing to surround C.J. Stroud with new offensive talent, as Stefon Diggs (knee - ACL) seems likely to move on, and Tank Dell (knee - ACL + MCL) is in danger of potentially missing a significant amount of the 2025 campaign. Samuel admittedly struggled to impress in 2024, finishing with a mere 51 catches (81 targets) for 670 yards and three touchdowns across 15 appearances, plus 42 carries for 136 yards and one score on a career-low 3.2 YPC, but he boasts a uniquely versatile skillset and could yet rebound in greener pastures.