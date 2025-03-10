Evan Engram Injury: Meeting with Broncos

Engram (shoulder) is visiting the Broncos on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Released by the Jaguars last week, Engram is seeking a new home for what will be his age-31 season. He underwent surgery in December to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, which may lead to limitations this offseason but shouldn't impact his Week 1 availability. The Broncos have a glaring need at tight end, where a committee approach yielded only 51 cumulative receptions for 483 yards and five TDs last season. Denver's tight ends accounted for 13.1 percent of the team target total -- the second-lowest rate in the league (Giants - 11.6 percent).