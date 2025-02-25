Hollywood Brown News: Wanted back by Kansas City

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Tuesday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that the team "will look to get [Brown] back," Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Brown, who missed the first 15 weeks of the 2024 season due to a sternoclavicular joint injury sustained during Kansas City's preseason opener, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year March 12. He combined for just 50 yards on five catches (13 targets) across three postseason appearances, but did post 91 yards on nine catches (15 targets) across his two regular-season games. Still heading into just his age-28 season, re-signing with the Chiefs could be Brown's most ideal scenario to retain notable fantasy value for the 2025 campaign. At 100 percent form, Brown's skillset as a vertical threat seemingly makes him an ideal playmaker to pair with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, though Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice (knee) will project to lead the Chiefs' wide receiver corps, in any case.