Jacoby Brissett News: Going to Arizona

Brissett is slated to sign a contract with the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Brissett's arrival in Arizona will mark the sixth different organization as he prepares for the 10th campaign of his career. Overall, he's made 53 starts in 87 appearances, including five of eight in his second stint with the Patriots last season. Brissett will slot into the backup QB role behind starter Kyler Murray while Clayton Tune slides to No. 3 on the depth chart.