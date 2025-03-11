Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacoby Brissett headshot

Jacoby Brissett News: Going to Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Brissett is slated to sign a contract with the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Brissett's arrival in Arizona will mark the sixth different organization as he prepares for the 10th campaign of his career. Overall, he's made 53 starts in 87 appearances, including five of eight in his second stint with the Patriots last season. Brissett will slot into the backup QB role behind starter Kyler Murray while Clayton Tune slides to No. 3 on the depth chart.

Jacoby Brissett
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now