Jalen Hurts News: Stellar in Super Bowl victory

Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and added 11 rushes for 72 yards and another score during the Eagles' 40- 22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Hurts put together an MVP-caliber performance on the season's biggest stage, authoring a near-perfect performance that was only marred by an early second-quarter interception on a play where he was under significant pressure. Otherwise, the talented signal-caller was highly efficient when dropping back, hitting on both short passes and occasional downfield shots, such as a 22-yard, third-down strike to A.J. Brown early in the second quarter and his 46-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter that essentially served as the final nail in Kansas City's coffin. Hurts also picked up key yardage on the ground on multiple occasions on his way to his highest rushing yardage tally since Week 2, and he opened the scoring on the night with a one-yard TD rush via a "Tush Push" play. Hurts finished the Eagles' 4-0 postseason with 726 passing yards and a 5:1 TD:INT alongside 194 rushing yards and five rushing TDs on 34 carries, making up for the three-point loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII to cap off the championship run.