Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jimmy Garoppolo headshot

Jimmy Garoppolo News: Re-signs with Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Garoppolo is re-signing with the Rams on a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This comes as no surprise, after Garoppolo threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 18 loss to Seattle while mostly playing with other backups (against the Seahawks' starters). It was an impressive performance, and a far cry from what Garoppolo did the year before in seven games for the Raiders (seven TDs, nine interceptions). In any case, he's 33 years old and will return to Los Angeles as Matthew Stafford's backup.

Jimmy Garoppolo
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now