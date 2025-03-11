Joe Tryon-Shoyinka News: Landing in Cleveland

Tryon-Shoyinka is in line to ink with the Browns on a one-year, $4.75 million contract, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

A 2021 first-round pick, Tryon-Shoyinka saw his snap count reduce in each of his final two seasons with Tampa Bay, culminating in a career-low 24 tackles (15 solo), including 2.0 sacks, across 15 regular-season appearances in 2024. He also had two passes defensed and one forced fumble. Now, a one-year deal with Cleveland will provide Tryon-Shoyinka a chance to prove himself and potentially rebound before hitting free agency again in 2026.