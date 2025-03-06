Jordan Mason Injury: Drawing trade interest

Mason (ankle) is drawing trade interest, David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard reports.

Mason is set to hit restricted free agency this offseason, so the 49ers have contractual control over the running back for at least one more season. Lombardi believes San Francisco could tender Mason and then entertain trading him. With Christian McCaffrey battling an Achilles issue much of the year, Mason had a breakout 2024 season, rushing 153 times for 789 yards (5.2 YPC) and three touchdowns. He missed the final five games of the season with an ankle injury, and the 49ers have Isaac Guerendo as a younger and cheaper backup option behind McCaffrey.