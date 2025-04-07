Jordan Mason Injury: Should get goal-line chances

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell expects Mason (ankle) to "bring something to the table" in goal-line and short-yardage situations, ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert reports.

O'Connell also discussed returning starter Aaron Jones, saying "when [Jones] has... that 1A/1B backfield structure, he can be a total game-changer every time he touches the ball." In other words, O'Connell hopes the 223-pound Mason can be 1B, taking carries between the tackles while Jones gets most of the work in space. The Vikings traded for Mason in mid-March, shortly after San Francisco gave him a second-round restricted free agent tender (and after Minnesota re-signed Jones on a two-year, $20 million contract). Mason missed the final five weeks of his 2024 breakout season with a high-ankle injury, but there hasn't been any report of surgery or a prolonged rehab process this offseason.