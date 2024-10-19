JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Remains likely to play

Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith-Schuster popped up on the injury report Thursday, logging back-to-back limited sessions to close out the practice week. It never sounded overly serious, and the Chiefs were reportedly being more cautious than anything. Smith-Schuster will look to continue to build off of his 7-130-0 performance from Week 6 against the Saints, as the veteran wideout helps fill the massive void left by Rashee Rice's season-ending knee injury.