JuJu Smith-Schuster News: Ancillary role in 2024

Smith-Schuster racked up 18 catches for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 26 targets during the 2024 regular season.

Smith-Schuster inked a one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason, hoping to rekindle some of the flames that saw him register 78 grabs for 933 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, but it wasn't in the cards for him this season. Smith-Schuster saw semi-regular action in games but wasn't a major factor for the Chiefs, even after Rashee Rice was lost for the season due to an LCL injury. The team instead traded for DeAndre Hopkins and coasted by the regular season, seeing a late-season return from Hollywood Brown to pair with rookie Xavier Worthy as the team's primary tandem during the postseason. Smith-Schuster reenters free agency this offseason unrestricted but seems unlikely to recapture his production from 2022 when the Chiefs sported a relatively barren wide receiver depth chart. He'll likely need to compete for regular playing time again at his next stop.