JuJu Smith-Schuster News: Staying put in KC

The Chiefs are re-signing Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Smith-Schuster initially joined Kansas City on a one-year deal last August and appeared in 14 regular-season games, tallying 18 receptions on 26 targets for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He then played in all three of the team's postseason contests and caught four of six targets for 76 yards. Kansas City lost DeAndre Hopkins in free agency early in the week, but Hollywood Brown was re-signed and Rashee Rice should be back in action at the start of next season after missing most of last year due to a knee injury, so Smith-Schuster probably isn't going to have a much bigger role in the Chiefs' offense than he did last year.