Justin Watson News: Headed to Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Watson is in line to sign with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watson is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he caught 22 passes (on 32 targets) for 289 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games with the Chiefs. The looming addition of the 28-year-old is slated to boost a Houston wideout corps that is currently led by Nico Collins along with trade acquisition Christian Kirk, while Stefon Diggs (knee) is a pending free agent and Tank Dell (knee) is a candidate to miss much, if not all, of the 2025 season.

