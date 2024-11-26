Kalif Raymond Injury: In jeopardy of missing Week 13

Raymond (foot) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough.

Raymond suffered a foot injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 24-6 win over the Colts. Head coach Dan Campbell relayed Tuesday that he doesn't feel good about Raymond's chances of playing Thursday against the Bears, and the team is waiting on a second opinion for the 30-year-old wideout's foot injury, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Raymond has served as the Lions' primary punt returner this season and has registered 390 punt return yards and one touchdown while adding 16 catches (on 21 targets) for 204 yards and two touchdowns across 11 regular-season games. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Khalil Dorsey and Craig Reynolds would be the top candidates to take over punt return duties should Raymond be sidelined.