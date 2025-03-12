KhaDarel Hodge News: Returns to Atlanta on two-year deal
Hodge is re-signing with the Falcons on a two-year, $6 million contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hodge rejoins Atlanta, where he's spent the last three years handling a depth role on offense while contributing as a key special-teamer. He's suited up for all 17 regular-season games in each of those years, having secured seven of 12 targets for 131 yards and one score in 2024.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now