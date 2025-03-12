KhaDarel Hodge News: Returns to Atlanta on two-year deal

Hodge is re-signing with the Falcons on a two-year, $6 million contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hodge rejoins Atlanta, where he's spent the last three years handling a depth role on offense while contributing as a key special-teamer. He's suited up for all 17 regular-season games in each of those years, having secured seven of 12 targets for 131 yards and one score in 2024.