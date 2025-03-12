Larry Ogunjobi News: Bound for Buffalo

The Bills will sign Ogunjobi to a one-year, $8.3 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coming off the heels of a season with Pittsburgh in which he recorded 41 tackles (16 solo) and 1.5 sacks over 15 games, Ogunjobi is now set to suit up for a new squad. He figures to play a significant role on Buffalo's defensive line in 2025 and could challenge veteran DaQuan Jones for a starting spot next to Ed Oliver.