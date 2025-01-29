Nick Mullens News: Plays seven snaps in 2024

Mullens completed two of two pass attempts for 38 yards and zero touchdowns across four games during the 2024 regular season.

The veteran backup quarterback played a total of seven offensive snaps across the four contests, and he rushed three times for negative two yards on top of the limited pass attempts. Mullens turns 30 years old in March and is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. The Vikings' quarterback picture is unclear, with both Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones also slated to be free agents. J.J. McCarthy (knee) is coming off a serious injury and missed his entire 2024 rookie campaign.