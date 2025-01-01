Fantasy Football
Patrick Mahomes Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Mahomes (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Mahomes has been managing an ankle issue of late, so his listed limitations Wednesday aren't especially concerning, given that it has already been announced that fellow QB Carson Wentz will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos. The Chiefs have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and plan to rest Mahomes in Week 18, with the team's upcoming playoff run in mind.

Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
