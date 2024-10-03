Rashee Rice Injury: Set for further tests next week

Head coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Rice is slated to undergo further testing on his right knee next week, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, the Chiefs are waiting for the swelling in Rice's knee to be reduced before the wideout's upcoming tests are done. The team already has confirmed that Rice won't be available for Monday's game against the Saints, according to Teicher, but beyond that, there's no definitive timeline for his recovery. Initial concerns were that Rice may have torn his right ACL, but for now the team is in "wait and see" mode according to Reid, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports. For any length of time Rice misses, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster are the top candidates to fill the void created by his absence.