Tank Dell Injury: Undergoing second surgery

Dell is scheduled to undergo a second procedure to repair multiple torn ligaments in his left knee Wednesday, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dell underwent his initial surgery Jan. 15, the first of what was expected to be multiple procedures necessary to address the knee dislocation, torn ACL, LCL, MCL, and meniscus damage he sustained Dec. 21 while catching a touchdown pass versus Kansas City. Wednesday's surgery will reportedly be on Dell's ACL. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said last week at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that Dell is "headed in the right direction with the recovery" but noted that it's "too soon" too project the extent of Dell's potential contributions for the 2025 campaign. Given the severity of Dell's injuries, it wouldn't be surprising if he missed a majority, if not the entirety, of the upcoming season. Across 14 regular-season appearances in 2024, Dell put up a 51-667-3 receiving line on 81 targets.