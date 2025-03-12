Tylan Wallace News: Remaining with Baltimore
The Ravens signed Wallace to a one-year contract Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Wallace had his best season as a pro last year, notching 11 receptions on 12 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown. The Oklahoma State product has also worked as a return man during his four seasons with Baltimore and is one of the club's top special-teamers. Wallace will likely reprise his role as a depth wideout next year, and he could be hard-pressed to build upon his modest numbers given the Ravens' signing of veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now