Tylan Wallace News: Remaining with Baltimore

The Ravens signed Wallace to a one-year contract Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Wallace had his best season as a pro last year, notching 11 receptions on 12 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown. The Oklahoma State product has also worked as a return man during his four seasons with Baltimore and is one of the club's top special-teamers. Wallace will likely reprise his role as a depth wideout next year, and he could be hard-pressed to build upon his modest numbers given the Ravens' signing of veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins on Tuesday.