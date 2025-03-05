Tyler Lockett News: Let go by Seattle

The Seahawks announced Wednesday that Lockett has been released, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Lockett, one of the most productive wideouts in Seattle's history, posted a goodbye to the team via his personal social media accounts Wednesday. The 32-year old veteran was slated for a substantial cap hit of $17 million had he remained with the team for the 2025 season, so the writing of his pending release has been on the wall since the start of the offseason. Across 17 regular-season appearances in 2024, Lockett managed a 49-600-2 receiving line on 72 targets, working behind both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and 7.2 for DK Metcalf. Still a capable ancillary contributor, Lockett figures to draw fair interest on the free agent market, though any potential fantasy value for the upcoming season will rely heavily on the target competition of his ultimate landing spot.