Tyler Lockett News: Uncertain standing for 2025

Lockett is unlikely to remain with the Seahawks without taking a pay cut, ESPN's Dan Graziano reports.

Lockett is one of the team's veteran leaders and ranks second in franchise history with 8,594 receiving yards, but his receiving volume fell off a cliff in 2024 -- 4.4 targets per game in an offense that provided 8.1 for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and 7.2 for DK Metcalf. The 32-year-old now is scheduled for $17 million in 2025 compensation, including a non-guaranteed $5.3 million roster bonus due March 16. Lockett presumably will be released before that date unless he accepts a pay cut, or else an extension that drastically reduces his compensation and doesn't include any/many guarantees beyond 2025.