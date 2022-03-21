Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Reactions

With the trade deadline behind us, it's time to figure out what all these moves mean in fantasy. For each trade in the last week featuring a clear-cut NHLer, I'll break down the impact of the deal, including which players are likely to see increases and decreases in their roles. For the most part, these trades will be sorted by importance, though that is a subjective measure. Without further delay, let's jump in with the big ones.

Blockbusters

Claude Giroux to the Panthers, Owen Tippett to the Flyers: The gem of the trade deadline this year, Giroux will go from the floundering Flyers to the high-flying Panthers. Initially, Giroux figures to serve as a top-six winger, so that's bad news for one of Maxim Mamin or Carter Verhaeghe's ice time. Giroux has also played center in his career, and that would appear to be a weaker position for the Panthers, so Sam Bennett could also see reduced ice time down the line. On the Flyers side of things, Tippett should finally have a chance to be an NHL regular. Kevin Hayes (four goals, one assist in last five games) has looked good after finally getting past injuries that plagued him for the first four months of the season.

Marc-Andre Fleury to the Wild: There was plenty of will-he-or-won't-he about Fleury moving, but he ultimately approved a trade to the Wild. This is a notable upgrade in net for a team in win-now mode – and the Wild's cap situation gets ugly in the next couple of years due to their buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter this past summer. Fleury and Cam Talbot are both solid veterans in net, so it's tough to tell how the workload will shake out between them. Head coach Dean Evason may opt to ride the hot hand if Fleury's struggles from his time with the Blackhawks don't disappear behind a better defense. Kevin Lankinen figures to get a significant boost in playing time in Chicago, while Collin Delia will serve as his backup.

Notable deals

Rickard Rakell to the Penguins, Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon to the Ducks: The Penguins upgraded their top six right at the deadline in a deal with the Ducks. Rakell has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, and he's been streaky throughout much of his time in Anaheim. He boosted his value before the deadline with eight goals and two assists in 15 games, and he's likely to see time with Evgeni Malkin in Pittsburgh. Aston-Reese and Simon are both bottom-six options. They're both 27 years old, and they'll likely challenge waiver claim Gerry Mayhew and current fourth-liners Sam Carrick and Buddy Robinson for playing time. The Ducks have three regulars hurt – if they return this season, Aston-Reese and Simon could struggle to stay in the lineup.

Evgenii Dadonov to the Ducks, John Moore to the Golden Knights: To replace Rakell, the Ducks did a favor for the Golden Knights, taking on Dadonov in a salary-dump move. That's not to say Dadonov has been unproductive, but his 27 points in 62 games, along with a 9.7 shooting percentage, has been less than Vegas initially hoped for when they traded for him in the offseason. He'll likely be a top-six option for the Ducks – he could be deployed with Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano initially. Dadonov's production should be fairly steady, but the Golden Knights will likely have to wait until Mark Stone (back) or Reilly Smith (knee) is healthy to replace the lost offense. Moore, who was acquired from Boston in the Hampus Lindholm deal, is likely to replace Derrick Pouliot (claimed on waivers by the Kraken) on the Golden Knights' blue line in a depth role, and he could end up with AHL Henderson.

Frank Vatrano to the Rangers: The Rangers got in front of the deadline rush to acquire Vatrano from the Panthers, who used the cap space for later moves. Vatrano was stuck in a bottom-six role, but he's gotten a massive upgrade in linemates by playing with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome through three games as a Ranger. That's pushed Dryden Hunt into a more natural bottom-six role. Vatrano's an intriguing option in fantasy given his increased role – he's already got 11 goals and 20 points in 52 outings overall, but he should be in a position to finish the year strong.

Brandon Hagel to the Lightning, Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to the Blackhawks: Fantasy managers beware on Hagel – he shot 22.3 percent in 55 games with the Blackhawks, racking up 21 goals, 16 assists and a minus-14 rating. The 23-year-old saw second-line minutes throughout much of the season, but that won't happen with the Bolts, as he's expected to be part of their new-look energy line. A smaller role, worse linemates and potential regression is a whole load of red flags on Hagel. On the other side of the deal, Raddysh should gain most of the appeal Hagel had. Raddysh posted a pair of points in his second game with the Blackhawks, and he's stepped right into a second-line role with first-unit power-play time. Any ice time shared with the likes of Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat is good news for Raddysh. Katchouk, meanwhile, is likely to stay in a fourth-line role on a weaker team, so there's no real change in his fantasy outlook for the rest of the season.

Hampus Lindholm to the Bruins, Urho Vaakanainen to the Ducks: Lindholm should be an instant upgrade to the Bruins' top-four – he's been steady with 22 points, 77 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 61 contests for the Ducks. He also signed an eight-year deal, so Boston fans should get used to the Swede's presence. Vaakanainen (undisclosed) is nearing a return to play after a 13-game absence, but he's unlikely to be more than a bottom-four option with his new team. The Bruins' Derek Forbort and the Ducks' Simon Benoit are on notice for their places in their respective lineups with this trade.

Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell to the Maple Leafs: Giordano's heading home to Toronto, so this trade wins the week on the sentimentality angle. It's also a reunion of sorts for him with longtime defense partner T.J. Brodie – they were often the Flames' top pairing, but they'll likely be the second pairing with the Leafs. With news of Rasmus Sandin (knee) potentially out long-term, Giordano's arrival is just what the Leafs needed. Blackwell also came over in the same deal, but he's likely to see a downgrade in role in a bottom-six capacity after just finding his footing with seven points through eight March games with the Kraken. In Seattle, the team's fire sale should lead to added ice time for prospects like Kole Lind and Alex True up front, while Hadyn Fleury's role should be stabilized on defense. Given the Kraken's already mediocre offense, it's tough to say if any of the reinforcements will score enough to help in fantasy.

Andrew Copp to the Rangers, Morgan Barron to the Jets: This is a vote of no-confidence in Filip Chytil as the third-line center. Copp is an instant upgrade in that role, and he'll likely be between Barclay Goodrow and Dryden Hunt. Copp brings all-situations experience in spades – he's picked up 35 points, including nine on the power play and two while shorthanded, through 56 games with the Jets. This doesn't exactly give the Rangers three scoring lines, but it solidifies their depth and reduces the dependence on players like Ryan Reaves and Greg McKegg to play everyday roles. The Jets will fill the absence of Copp with players like Mason Appleton, Zach Sanford and Adam Lowry (COVID-19 protocols). Barron has struggled to adjust to the NHL level this season with one assist and 28 hits in 13 appearances. A sixth-round pick from 2017, he'll likely report to AHL Manitoba.

Artturi Lehkonen to the Avalanche, Justin Barron to the Canadiens: Lehkonen could have one of the biggest bumps in scoring if he clicks with the Avalanche. He's already done well with the Canadiens, posting 29 points in 58 contests while providing quality all-situations play – he's even in plus-minus despite the team's poor defense. An Avalanche third line of Lehkonen, Alex Newhook and J.T. Compher or Logan O'Connor is very intriguing, even if they might not be the most consistent on offense. Barron is a 20-year-old defenseman with 20 points in 43 contests with AHL Colorado this season. He was the Avalanche's first-round pick in 2020, but it's questionable if he'll receive a call-up to the Canadiens after they traded for William Lagesson from the Oilers (more on that below).

Kaapo Kahkonen to the Sharks, Jacob Middleton to the Wild: Kahkonen joins what could eventually be a crowded crease in San Jose. James Reimer stayed with the Sharks through the deadline, while Adin Hill (lower body) is recovering from an injury that's kept him out of most of the last two months. Kahkonen has a chance to become a starter or at least see a 50-50 split of games in the short term. Middleton gets a downgrade in role – he's a physical defenseman, but there's no guaranteed spot in the lineup for him in Minnesota. He'll compete with Jon Merrill and Dmitry Kulikov for a third-pairing role, though all three of them tend to have more value on the ice than in fantasy.

Depth Moves

Calle Jarnkrok to the Flames: What Jarnkrok loses in prominence, he gains in joining a strong team. He'll be another Swiss Army knife for the Flames, similar to Blake Coleman but with a better profile as a center. This move bumps Sean Monahan into a fourth-line role, though most fantasy managers aren't looking at Monahan for help any more. This is another chance for the Kraken to get more young players into the lineup – Jarnkrok is one of six players they've shipped out at the deadline.

Marcus Johansson to the Capitals, Daniel Sprong to the Kraken: A homecoming is in order for Johansson, who profiles as a middle-six option with the Capitals. The 31-year-old's five best seasons were in DC, and he provides injury insurance for T.J. Oshie (lower body). At full health, younger Caps like Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Connor McMichael are most likely to move to AHL Hershey, but injuries have been significant for the Capitals this season. Going the other way, Daniel Sprong has an instant boost in opportunity. He's a defensive-minded forward best suited to playing on the Kraken's third line, but a thin lineup could see him move up. He's picked up 14 points and 102 shots in 47 contests so far, already his third-best campaign.

Max Domi to the Hurricanes via the Panthers: A natural center, Domi has often played a third-line role on the wing for the Blue Jackets. Expect that to continue with the Hurricanes – Sebastian Aho, Vincent Trocheck and Jordan Staal are entrenched down the middle in Carolina. Domi is reportedly dealing with a foot injury, though it's unlikely to be serious since the Hurricanes closed the deal anyway. He's at 32 points in 53 games, but he's not a tough player and could struggle to see power-play time in such a strong offense. Jordan Martinook (undisclosed) could have trouble getting back into the Canes' lineup once he's healthy, while Brendan Gaunce and Emil Bemstrom should see more regular playing time back in Columbus.

Mathieu Joseph to the Senators, Nick Paul to the Lightning: This is a like-for-like change, though Paul clearly has the higher upside with his new team. He'll likely join Brandon Hagel and Ross Colton on the Lightning's checking line. With 18 points, 131 shots and 67 hits in 59 outings, Paul has brought solid depth scoring and energy, though his ice time is likely to take a hit. Joseph should benefit from a more consistent role in the lineup with the Senators – he'll likely take Zach Sanford's spot on the third line going forward after Sanford was sent to the Jets (see below).

Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski to the Blues, Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman to the Red Wings: This trade is bigger in terms of players involved than actual impact. On the surface, Leddy is a direct upgrade over Walman for the Blues, but the former has just 16 points and a minus-33 rating. He could push Robert Bortuzzo back to a reserve role. Walman should get a chance to play with the Red Wings, one he wasn't often afforded in St. Louis. Jordan Oesterle and Olli Juolevi should be on alert in that regard. Witkowski will likely head to the Blues' AHL team, but he could serve as defensive depth if injuries arise. I'm interested to see what kind of role awaits Sundqvist in Detroit – he's a bottom-six forward by nature, and he's earned 15 points with 49 hits in 41 contests. A natural center, Sundqvist will likely still be on the wing with the Wings, but there's room for the 27-year-old to grab more ice time in all situations.

Derick Brassard to the Oilers: Brassard could have been in line for more ice time with the Flyers, but a deadline deal sent him west. The 34-year-old is one his sixth team in the last four seasons – he's officially a journeyman, but one that should bolster the Oilers' depth. Expect him to slot in as the third-line center for now, with the ability to move to the wing or down to the fourth line once Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (shoulder) returns. Brad Malone and Josh Archibald will likely see reduced in roles in Edmonton, while Morgan Frost's place in the lineup looks more and more secure with the Flyers.

Nico Sturm to the Avalanche, Tyson Jost to the Wild: A hockey trade if there was one at this deadline, both players shouldn't see much difference in role with their new teams as essentially, they are replacing each other. The Wild's forwards are less divided by talent, so Jost should line up in a bottom-six role for a team that expects scoring. Sturm is a little older and a little more physical with 17 points and 62 hits through 54 contests, so he should bring energy to the Avalanche's checking unit, be that on the third or fourth line.

Mason Appleton to the Jets: It's a reunion in Winnipeg for Appleton, who was selected by the Kraken in the expansion draft. Returning to a familiar situation should be a good thing for Appleton, who posted 17 points in 49 games in Seattle. He'll help offset the loss of Andrew Copp to the Rangers, and the Jets know Appleton can play in a third-line role effectively. If that's as a winger, look for Evgeny Svechnikov to split into a fourth-line role, though that likely will be after Adam Lowry clears the COVID-19 protocols.

Vladislav Namestnikov to the Stars: Namestnikov moved all around the Red Wings' lineup this season, posting 13 goals, 12 assists, 81 shots on net and 43 hits in 60 contests. He's a great fit for a Stars team still looking for the right mix of forwards on the lower three lines. It's bad news for Joel Kiviranta's playing time, but he hasn't added much offense this season. Taro Hirose and Givani Smith should see a bump in playing time with the Red Wings with Namestnikov gone.

Andrew Cogliano to the Avalanche: Along with the Lehkonen deal, Cogliano is another player that should bolster the Avalanche's bottom six. Cogliano might have to settle for a fourth-line role on such a deep team, but this should officially end the Kurtis MacDermid forward experiment. Cogliano has 15 points, 82 hits and 58 shots on net in 56 games, so he's unlikely to make an impact in fantasy even while playing for a strong team. Noah Gregor, Scott Reedy and John Leonard can expect stronger job security with the Sharks in bottom-six roles.

Tyler Motte to the Rangers: Like the trades for Copp and Vatrano, the Rangers continue their quest to get harder to play against by adding Motte from the Canucks. Motte is a quintessential fourth-liner – he's fast but he also hits hard and can be trusted to move up the lineup in hard times. With 15 points in 49 contests, he's just one shy of matching his career high, and he's added 90 hits. He'll likely see some penalty-killing time. With their moves, the Rangers will need to reassign two players to AHL Hartford – Jonny Brodzinski and Julien Gauthier would be the most obvious choices among forwards. The Canucks will likely have Nicolas Petan and waiver claim Brad Richardson in the lineup until Nils Hoglander (groin) is able to return.

Nicolas Deslauriers to the Wild: Similar to Motte, Deslauriers plays a physical game and will likely join the Wild's fourth line. This comes at the expense of Connor Dewar, but the Wild are building a reputation of having physicality throughout the lineup. With 10 points, 210 hits and 90 PIM in 61 contests, Deslauriers is all about the toughness. The Ducks have added a number of bottom-six options in the last couple of days to absorb his ice time until injured forwards return.

Zach Sanford to the Jets: Sanford projects for a bottom-six role with the Senators. He had 17 points in 62 games for the Senators, and he's already at a career-high 131 hits. The 27-year-old will help lessen the loss of Andrew Copp, but Sanford's scoring upside is less notable. Tyler Ennis is likely to move up the Senators' roster, while Mathieu Joseph will also be in contention for Sanford's old role.

Ryan Carpenter to the Flames: With one more move right before the deadline, general manager Brad Treliving brought in Carpenter from the Blackhawks after losing Brad Richardson on waivers to the Canucks. This won't make a splash in fantasy – Carpenter has 123 hits and should see time on the penalty kill, but his 11 points in 59 games is in line with his usual production. Henrik Borgstrom may see a more regular role with Carpenter out of the picture in Chicago, though the Blackhawks have often rotated forwards to and from AHL Rockford to give them some NHL experience.

Johan Larsson to the Capitals: Larsson's another defensive center, but he was on pace for a career year with the Coyotes (15 points in 29 games) before he underwent sports hernia surgery. The Swede is nearly recovered from that, so he'll be an option for the Capitals soon. Both Larsson and Nic Dowd are fits to be the fourth-line center, but one of them will likely have to move to the wing once everyone's healthy. The Coyotes haven't had Larsson for about seven weeks, so they won't have to adjust much to his absence.

Riley Nash to the Lightning: The instant impact of this move is minimal – Nash will begin his second tenure with the Lightning this season as a member of AHL Syracuse. He's been moved around three times (two waiver claims, one trade). If injuries arise among the Lightning's forwards, the 32-year-old is likely back to the big club for a fourth-line role. The Coyotes will likely need to make a recall for a forward to fill out their roster ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Kraken, while Barrett Hayton and Christian Fischer should move up the depth chart.

Victor Rask to the Kraken: The odd-man out in Minnesota, Rask has taken his demotion to AHL Iowa in stride with 10 points in 10 games. The Swede has added 13 points in 29 NHL contests this season, and the opportunity should be there for the Kraken to see what they have in the forward. He's not very fast and he's got a low ceiling, but the chance for middle-six usage is there if he's called up from AHL Charlotte.

Zachary Senyshyn to the Senators, Josh Brown to the Bruins. Brown's the more established name here, and it looks like he could get a chance to stick with the Bruins. He's posted six assists, 106 hits and 57 blocked shots in a third-pairing role with the Senators – I wouldn't expect an uptick in offense. Senyshyn has been effective with 31 points in 51 games for AHL Providence, but he's yet to really put it together at the NHL level with just three points in 14 career games, none of which have been this season. The natural right wing could get a look with the Senators at some point before the season ends, but he's more likely to make an impact next year if he impresses at training camp.

Defense-first additions

Josh Manson to the Avalanche: Mashin' Manson moved a week before the deadline, and he's already racked up 12 hits in two games with the Avalanche. He had 37 points in 80 games with the Ducks in 2017-18, but that's looking more like an anomaly than his actual ceiling, which is more in the range of 20 points. He's another physical defenseman like Erik Johnson and Kurtis MacDermid, though he'll likely be competing with those players for playing time once Bowen Byram (head) and Samuel Girard (lower body) return from injury. The Ducks have been active in shipping players out – in the short term, Simon Benoit and Andrej Sustr should play frequently, but Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed) should get a look once healthy.

Ben Chiarot to the Panthers: With the cap space gained in the Vatrano deal, the Panthers landed Chiarot. He'll likely bump Petteri Lindbohm out of the lineup as soon as Thursday, when Chiarot is expected to make his Panthers debut against his old teammates from Montreal. With Aaron Ekblad (lower body) done for the regular season, Chiarot should see a lot of time on the penalty kill and could even get a look on the power play. Joel Edmundson, Corey Schueneman and William Lagesson will likely mop up Chiarot's ice time as the Canadiens play out the string.

Justin Braun to the Rangers: Braun is set to be a fixture on the Rangers' third pairing, as fellow righties Adam Fox and Jacob Trouba already have top-four roles. I'd expect Braun's ice time to dip, but he's been solid in a similar role before. He's at 16 points, 114 blocked shots, and 79 hits through 61 contests, and it's the defensive acumen that makes him an upgrade for the Rangers – Braun went plus-3 even on a terrible Flyers team. Back in Philadelphia, Cam York's place in the lineup is safe now, so Nick Seeler and Kevin Connauton will take turns on the third pairing.

Robert Hagg to the Panthers: Adding Hagg was a reactive move to Aaron Ekblad (lower body) being ruled out for the regular season. Hagg won't come near Ekblad's scoring numbers, but the former posted 97 hits and 91 blocked shots in 48 contests with the Sabres this year. He'll probably be a third-pairing option with limited appeal in fantasy. Colin Miller, Mark Pysyk, and Casey Fitzgerald (upper body) should get a look in the lineup at times, though they likely won't do much more than Hagg has done on offense.

Travis Hamonic to the Senators: This is a bit of a head-scratcher of a move – the Canucks are still in the playoff race, but they shipped out a veteran defenseman to a non-contending team a day before the deadline. Nonetheless, Hamonic is a Senator, and he'll have the task of replacing some of the defense missing with Thomas Chabot (hand) out for the remainder of the season. Hamonic's earned seven points and 55 blocked shots in 24 contests as a third-pairing option for the Canucks – he should see more ice time in Ottawa.

Troy Stecher to the Kings: The kids aren't alright – at least, not enough to keep the Kings afloat in a contentious playoff race in the Pacific Division. Enter Stecher, who was limited to two points in 16 games with the Red Wings this season. With five of their expected top-six defensemen out as of deadline day, the Kings needed a veteran and they got one. He'll likely see some bottom-four time for now, and he could still be a third-pairing option going into the playoffs depending on how the injury situation changes. The Red Wings were active in the blueliner market at the deadline, so Jake Walman should be a direct replacement for Stecher.

Travis Dermott to the Canucks: As mentioned above, the Canucks' defense had a hole after the Hamonic deal, one that was solved by getting Dermott off the Maple Leafs after the Kraken sent Giordano east. With all of the dominoes in play, it's important to note that Dermott is a near-direct replacement for Hamonic, however round-about the method was to acquire him. With just 11 points in his last 94 games, Dermott shouldn't see anything more than a third-pairing role, especially with Luke Schenn fitting well with Quinn Hughes. Noah Juulsen is also in the mix for the same position as Dermott.

Jeremy Lauzon to the Predators: It's as simple as injury insurance: Matt Benning (upper body) is out, and the Predators like their defensemen with an edge. Lauzon was a total flop with the Kraken, posting six points with 176 hits and 67 PIM in 53 appearances this season. He's big and tough, but there's not much else in his game, so he'll likely be a healthy scratch when everyone's healthy. Derrick Pouliot, Haydn Fleury and Will Borgen will contend for two spots in the Kraken's lineup.

Nathan Beaulieu to the Penguins: This is a move for the playoffs, not the immediate future – Beaulieu is on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury. As such, there's no impact on the Jets' defense corps nor the Penguins' just yet, though Chad Ruhwedel would likely exit the lineup once Beaulieu's healthy. With four assists, 25 PIM, 19 hits and 19 blocked shots in 24 contests, Beaulieu is unlikely to move the needle much.

Brett Kulak to the Oilers, William Lagesson to the Canadiens: It's all about the timing here – the Oilers need to be competitive now, and Kulak shores up the defensive side of things, while Lagesson is a player that could grow into an NHL role with the Canadiens. They've got a good chance to replace each other with their new teams, though Kris Russell should see a drop in playing time, as the Oilers will likely want to have Kulak playing. This also clears the Oilers' prospect pipeline a bit, as Lagesson was often passed over by Philip Broberg (ankle) and Markus Niemelainen for playing time when injuries struck.

Goaltenders

Scott Wedgewood to the Stars: Wedgewood will join the Stars in their time of need for a backup goalie – he was traded Sunday, and Braden Holtby (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday. Wedgewood has gone 10-14-3 with a 3.16 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 29 games between the Coyotes and the Devils this season. Jake Oettinger is the No. 1 in Dallas, and this trade also makes it clear Karel Vejmelka will be the starter for the Coyotes going forward, but Wedgewood has some deep-league fantasy appeal behind the best of the three teams he's played for this season, but don't expect him to start often.

Andrew Hammond to the Devils: The goaltending carousel in New Jersey spun once again – Hammond will be the seventh goalie the Devils use this season if he gets into a game with the team. He's out with a lower-body injury at this time, so Jon Gillies can expect a little more time as the backup to Nico Daws. Minor-league forward Nate Schnarr was the return to the Canadiens in the Hammond deal, but the 23-year-old is now with his third organization without making his NHL debut.

With that, the 2022 trade deadline has passed. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on fringe players that got moved or will be affected by moves – watch for a couple of games, and then make your moves with your eyes on the playoffs. There's less need to worry about sustainable offense at this point of the year. If they're hot, they can help your team and you'll want to have them. I'll have a few such players ready for next week's column.