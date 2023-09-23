NFL Props: Best NFL Player Props For Week 3

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Expert NFL Player Props For Week 3

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Props

Alexander Mattison -122 (Caesars)

This is the prop I feel best about this week. Who knows if Cam Akers will suit up and even if he does, it's Mattison who will still get the lion's share of carries in the Vikings backfield. This game has a healthy over/under of 54 points with the Vikings a slight favorite being the home team. That suggests the Vikings scoring four touchdowns and it's hard to believe Mattison won't get at least one. The prop for Mattison scoring 2+ touchdowns on FanDuel (+440) is another wager to sprinkle something on.

Justin Fields, CHI +200 (FanDuel)

Other sites have this as low as +165 so make sure you visit our friends at FanDuel for this prop. It feels like anytime there's national attention to a situation (think Josh Allen after Week 1) that things get sorted out and players rise to the occasion. Just to recap the week, the Bears had their defensive coordinator resign and Fields had to backtrack in the media about comments he made. The matchup with the Chiefs should be a high-scoring affair and the pressure from Chris Jones should have Fields running more than usual. The Bears won't hesitate to call his number inside of the five as well, another opportunity for him to score.

Kyle Pitts, ATL +270 (FanDuel)

It seems like everyone has been down on Pitts this season and looking at his numbers through two games it does make sense (four catches, 59 yards). However, Sunday he should be in more of a shootout playing in Detroit and Desmond Ridder might have to air it out more than normal. After Drake London, Pitts should be the second leading receiver for the Falcons and multiple scores isn't out to the range of outcomes for him.

NFL Player Props This Week

Breece Hall Over 44.5 Rushing Yards -114 (FanDuel)

I went under last week and after getting only four rushing attempts against the Cowboys, it seems like he should be more towards the 10 carries he got Week 1. The Patriots just got ran over by Raheem Mostert and there's a good argument Hall is more talented than he is. After the Aaron Rodgers injury it would make sense that the Jets rely heavily on the running game and defense which should mean plenty of work for Hall.

Juwan Johnson Over 27.5 Receiving Yards -114 (FanDuel)

While this seems like a random prop, there's some justication for betting it. Chris Olave and Michael Thomas command a lot of attention on the outside and Johnson is a big target over the middle for Derek Carr. He went over this prop Week 1 before getting only three targets Week 2 so it would make sense to pencil him in for more than those three targets from last week. Green Bay ranks 16th against the tight end spot (albeit in a small sample) so this matchup isn't one to worry about for Johnson.

Trevor Lawrence Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns -130 (DraftKings)

Lawrence was running for his life last Sunday against the Chiefs and Chris Jones and it should be much easier sledding for him this week against the Texans. Lawrence has a plethora of receiving weapons at his disposal and Lawrence had 12 touchdown passes over his final four games last season. In a limited two-game sample, the Texans rank 20th against the quarterback position.