Adam Thielen News: Plans to continue career
Thielen relayed Thursday that he intends to continue his playing career during the 2025 season, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Thielen has one year remaining on the three-year, $25 million deal that he signed with the Panthers in March 2023. In two campaigns in Carolina, he has one 1,000-yard season under his belt (2023), averaged 10.8 YPC and 8.2 YPT and scored nine touchdowns in 27 games. Even as he enters his age-35 season, Thielen clearly still has something to give to what appears to be an ascendant offense under the direction of 2023 top overall pick Bryce Young.
