Davante Adams Injury: In locker room

Adams exited Thursday's game against the Texans to be evaluated for a concussion, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Adams hauled in a 17-yard pass to convert on a fourth-down attempt late in the third quarter, though he was hit low and his head bounced off the turf. He left and was briefly evaluated in the medical tent before heading to the locker room. The Jets confirmed that he is undergoing an evaluation for a concussion, though he does not have an official injury designation.