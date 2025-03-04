Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
VSiN: Bartel on Latest NFL News

VSiN: Bartel on Latest NFL News

Written by 
Joe Bartel 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 4, 2025

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Joe Bartel, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss the recent early March NFL news. First, what are the implications of Saquon Barkley's new extension with the Eagles? What about the QB situation in Minnesota? Plus is Davante Adams on the move? Joe dives in with his takes on all the latest buzz. (Segment aired Monday, 3-4-2025)

Get FREE VSiN Pro access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits and more. Now through NCAA championship week at https://vsin.com/champweek/?tpcc=rotowire . Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific. 

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel is RotoWire's Operations Specialist and football contributor among many other things. When not at the office, he's probably playing a variety of Gen 4 console games or rooting on his beloved Green Bay Packers.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
VSiN: McKechnie on Deebo, NFL Combine & NFL Draft Bets
VSiN: McKechnie on Deebo, NFL Combine & NFL Draft Bets
Best Ball Rankings: NFL Combine Preview of 2025 NFL Rookie Class
Best Ball Rankings: NFL Combine Preview of 2025 NFL Rookie Class
Dynasty Strategy: Pre-Combine 2025 Rookie Top 50 Rankings
Dynasty Strategy: Pre-Combine 2025 Rookie Top 50 Rankings
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Planning Specific Stacks on Underdog and Drafters
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Planning Specific Stacks on Underdog and Drafters
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Analyzing 2025 ADPs on Underdog and Drafters
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Analyzing 2025 ADPs on Underdog and Drafters
NFL Offseason: 2025 Free Agents and Franchise Tag Candidates
NFL Offseason: 2025 Free Agents and Franchise Tag Candidates