VSiN: Bartel on Latest NFL News

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Joe Bartel, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss the recent early March NFL news. First, what are the implications of Saquon Barkley's new extension with the Eagles? What about the QB situation in Minnesota? Plus is Davante Adams on the move? Joe dives in with his takes on all the latest buzz. (Segment aired Monday, 3-4-2025)

