Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Davante Adams headshot

Davante Adams Injury: Misses practice due to illness, wrist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Adams won't practice Wednesday due to an illness and a sore wrist, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Ulbrich didn't suggest that either issue was especially serious, but Adams will still likely need to practice in some fashion by Friday for the Jets to feel good about his chances of playing Sunday against the Colts. Since being acquired from the Raiders on Oct. 15, Adams has gotten off to a slow start to his tenure with the Jets. Through four games, Adams has produced a 20-206-1 receiving line on 39 targets, with his 5.3 yards per target representing a steep decline from his career average (7.8).

Davante Adams
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now