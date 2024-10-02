Davante Adams Injury: Not practicing

Adams (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Most of the discussion surrounding Adams entails his desire to be traded, with Adam Schefter of ESPN relaying that the Jets and Saints rank as the receiver's preferred destinations. Adams seems unlikely to play Week 5, be it for the Raiders or another team, as he's considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury that he suffered during practice last Thursday. His expected absence this Sunday at Denver opens up more playing time for wideouts Tre Tucker and DJ Turner, while Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers are likely to handle their usual snap counts but should get sizable boosts in target-share projection.