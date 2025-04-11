Derek Carr Injury: May require shoulder surgery

Carr (shoulder/hand) is nursing a shoulder injury that may require surgery and could impact his availability for the 2025 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Carr, who missed seven games in 2024 (including the Saints' final four contests) due to a left oblique injury and a fractured left hand, is now dealing with an injury that could significantly impact the Saints' coming season, as well as the team's decisions in April's draft. Further details regarding the veteran signal-caller's injury should be forthcoming, but Rapoport reports that surgery is among the options being considered by Carr and New Orleans. With only Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci currently available behind Carr on the depth chart, the Saints figure to be increasingly motivated to explore remaining free agency options at quarterback, and the team's decision at No. 9 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft could now more realistically trend toward the position.