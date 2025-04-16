Derek Carr Injury: Wants out of New Orleans?

Carr's discussion of shoulder surgery may be related to dissatisfaction with the Saints and a desire to be released, according to Mike Triplett and Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Carr reportedly preferred to be released earlier this offseason, but the Saints instead did a simple contract restructure to shift more of his cap hit to future seasons without adding/removing money. It was then revealed last week that the 34-year-old QB is considering surgery for a previously unreported shoulder injury, and with a recovery timeline that could keep him out for the start of the 2025 season. It's hard to say exactly what's going on here, but it is clear that fantasy managers shouldn't assume Carr will be the Week 1 starter in New Orleans under new head coach Kellen Moore. The other options under contract are Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci, which makes the Saints a top candidate to draft a QB on Day 1 or 2 next week.