Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devin Duvernay headshot

Devin Duvernay News: Finds home in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Duvernay agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract with the Bears, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Duvernay joins Chicago as a return specialist capable of also contributing in a depth role at wide receiver behind DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus. He suited up for 13 regular-season games with Jacksonville in 2024 but was cut by the team early March in order to clear up cap space. Duvernay is unlikely to emerge as a significant contributor on offense for Chicago and therefore holds little fantasy value, aside from unique formats that allot a premium to return yardage.

Devin Duvernay
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now