Drew Lock News: Reunites with Seattle

Lock agreed to terms Friday on a contract with the Seahawks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Lock struggled amid less than ideal circumstances with the Giants last year, completing 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions across eight regular-season appearances. He now returns to Seattle, where in 2023 he suited up for four regular-season games and looked modestly better, with a 63 percent completion rate, 543 passing yards, three touchdowns and three INTs. The 28-year-old figures to spend the offseason competing with Sam Howell for the top backup gig behind Sam Darnold.