New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 18

After an upset win over the Colts last week, the Giants have fallen out of the top pick in the 2025 Draft. They would drop further down the draft order with a win over the Eagles in Week 18. Let's dive into this matchup and highlight some wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 49-53 (-9.70 units)

Giants at Eagles Betting Odds

Giants: Spread +3, +130 Moneyline (Caesars)

Eagles: Spread -3 (-105), -142 Moneyline (DraftKings)

Game Total: 37.5 points (Fanatics)

The Eagles have locked up the second seed in the NFC, so they will rest many of their key starters for this game. That list of players should include Jalen Hurts (concussion) and Saquon Barkley.

Giants at Eagles Betting Picks

PARLAY: Malik Nabers to record 60+ receiving yards and Tyrone Tracy Jr. to record 40+ rushing yards (+112 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Nabers and Tracy are the future of the Giants offense. Nabers already has 104 receptions for 1,140 yards and six touchdowns on a whopping 162 targets. Tracy has over 1,000 combined rushing and receiving yards and averages 4.4 yards per carry on the season.

With regards to this parlay, Nabers has finished with at least 60 receiving yards in each of his last six games. Across the 14 games that he has played this season, he posted at least 60 receiving yards 11 times. Tracy took on more of a leading role out of the backfield for the Giants beginning in Week 5. Over 12 games since then, he has rushed for at least 40 yards eight times. At plus odds, this parlay is worth the risk.

Giants +4.5 alternate spread (-154 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants finally came alive last week, scoring 45 points in a win over the Colts. Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns, while adding another score on the ground. The Giants' defense was still bad though, giving up 33 points.

If rest wasn't a factor in this game, the Eagles would likely destroy the Giants. However, expect Hurts, Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to all sit out. Kenny Pickett (ribs) might not even play, which would pave the way for Tanner McKee to start at quarterback. The Eagles will likely also rest several key players on defense. I'll pay the juice to buy an extra point and a half. Even if the Giants don't win this game, I like their chances of keeping it close.

Giants at Eagles Prediction

Do the Eagles want to win this game? It means nothing to them and it might actually help their cause if the Giants fall further down the draft order, which would make it more difficult to draft a young quarterback to help save their franchise. In addition to taking the Giants alternate spread of +4.5, putting a little on them to win the game outright isn't a bad idea.