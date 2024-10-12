Fantasy Football
Evan Engram Injury: Expected to suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 12, 2024

Engram (hamstring) is likely to play in Sunday's Week 6 contest versus Chicago in London, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter's report follows an earlier report by Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports that described Engram as trending toward playing. It thus appears the tight end will end a four-game absence after injuring his hamstring during pregame warmups prior to Cleveland's second game of the campaign. Brenton Strange has been filling in for Engram as the Jaguars' starting tight end and will likely revert to a backup role Sunday.

Evan Engram
Jacksonville Jaguars
