Jamal Agnew News: Signs with Atlanta

Agnew signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Falcons on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The returner and wide receiver spent time on Pittsburgh's practice squad last year after breaking his leg late in the 2023 campaign with Jacksonville. Agnew's career high for catches is just 24, recorded when he was with the Jaguars in 2021, but he does have six career return touchdowns on punts and kickoffs. The 2017 fifth-round pick of the Lions should have a chance to earn that type of role with the Falcons in 2025.