2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Jacksonville Jaguars

Coach Doug Pederson engineered a Year 1 turnaround and led Jacksonville to the playoffs in 2022, but the team missed the postseason in 2023 after going 1-5 to close out the campaign. The Jaguars inked QB Trevor Lawrence to a $275 million extension during the offseason, and the signal-caller now must prove that he can take the team to the next level. Coming off the late-season collapse, 2024 will be a pivotal campaign for the franchise, particularly for Pederson and Lawrence.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Doug Pederson (Year 3)

Doug Pederson (Year 3) Offensive Coordinator: Press Taylor (Year 3) – West Coast offense

Press Taylor (Year 3) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Nielsen (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

Ryan Nielsen (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 12

Stats to Know for the Jacksonville Jaguars

2023 Record: 9-8

9-8 2023 Strength of Schedule: .533 (6th)

.533 (6th) 2023 Point Differential: +6 (14th)

+6 (14th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 64% (8th)

64% (8th) 2023 PROE: +2.7% (4th)

+2.7% (4th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 27th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,114 (6th) 1,078 (15th) Points 377 (T-13th) 371 (17th) Turnovers 30 (28th) 27 (T-8th) Yards 5,772 (13th) 5,828 (22nd) Rush Yards 1,646 (24th) 1,752 (9th) Pass Yards 4,126 (9th) 4,076 (26th) Drives 195 (9th) 195 (T-24th) Yards per Drive 29.5 (17th) 29.8 (15th) Points per Drive 1.86 (16th) 1.83 (14th)

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Leading receiver Calvin Ridley departed for the division-rival Titans during the offseason, but the Jaguars still return a solid trio of offensive options in RB Travis Etienne, WR Christian Kirk and TE Evan Engram. Jacksonville brought in Gabe Davis via free agency and selected Brian Thomas in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to bolster its receiving corps. Davis isn't great as a No. 2 wideout on paper given his boom-or-bust tendencies, though Thomas certainly has the potential to immediately fill that role.

Ball security was an issue for QB Trevor Lawrence last season as he totaled 21 turnovers, with his struggles coming to a head during the second half of the Jaguars' 9-8 campaign. The team's group of playmakers isn't elite, but it should be enough for the offense to excel if Lawrence can take care of the football.

Etienne served as a true workhorse for the second straight year, as his 325 touches ranked third in the NFL. He wasn't especially efficient, however, averaging 3.8 yards per carry and 6.5 yards per target. Coach Doug Pederson mentioned the possibility of a lighter workload for Etienne during OTAs, but that wouldn't necessarily be a detriment if he can regain some efficiency. Tank Bigsby, a 2023 third-round pick, also could have a larger role as a result but likely won't be fantasy relevant if Etienne remains healthy.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: RB Tank Bigsby

Bigsby failed to make much of an impact as a rookie, totaling 50 rushes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He opened and finished the campaign as Jacksonville's backup running back but was relegated to the No. 3 role for a stretch. Bigsby has received strong reviews from the coaching staff for his offseason work, which could position him nicely heading into camp with the Jaguars looking to lessen the strain on their top RB Travis Etienne.

😴 Super Sleeper: WR Parker Washington

Washington came a bit out of nowhere in Week 13 against the Bengals last season with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown, though he finished the campaign with just 16 receptions for 132 yards and two scores. The 2023 sixth-rounder is at best No. 4 on the depth chart at wide receiver behind Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and rookie first-rounder Brian Thomas, but Washington had a standout showing during OTAs and could solidify his positioning further with a strong training camp.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Team Futures

Jaguars Super Bowl 59 odds: 50-1 (19th) via BetMGM Sportsbook

(19th) Doug Pederson 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 40-1 (T-20th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

(T-20th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 8.5 (T-16th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Player Futures

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Schedule