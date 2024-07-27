Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Evan Hauge 
Published on July 27, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Coach Doug Pederson engineered a Year 1 turnaround and led Jacksonville to the playoffs in 2022, but the team missed the postseason in 2023 after going 1-5 to close out the campaign. The Jaguars inked QB Trevor Lawrence to a $275 million extension during the offseason, and the signal-caller now must prove that he can take the team to the next level. Coming off the late-season collapse, 2024 will be a pivotal campaign for the franchise, particularly for Pederson and Lawrence.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Doug Pederson (Year 3)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Press Taylor (Year 3) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Nielsen (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 12

Full 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Depth Chart

Full 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Stats

Stats to Know for the Jacksonville Jaguars

  • 2023 Record: 9-8
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .533 (6th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +6 (14th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 64% (8th)
  • 2023 PROE: +2.7% (4th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 27th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,114 (6th)1,078 (15th)
Points377 (T-13th)371 (17th)
Turnovers30 (28th)27 (T-8th)
Yards5,772 (13th)5,828 (22nd)
Rush Yards1,646 (24th)1,752 (9th)
Pass Yards4,126 (9th)4,076 (26th)
Drives195 (9th)195 (T-24th)
Yards per Drive29.5 (17th)29.8 (15th)
Points per Drive1.86 (16th)1.83 (14th)

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsMac JonesNoneGabe DavisJosiah Deguara
   Devin Duvernay 
   Austin Trammell 
     
Veteran DeparturesNoneNoneCalvin RidleyNone
   Zay Jones 
   Jamal Agnew 

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsArik ArmsteadNoneDarnell Savage
   Ronald Darby
   Terrell Edmunds
   Amani Oruwariye
   Tre Flowers
    
Veteran DeparturesFolorunso FatukasiK'Lavon ChaissonRayshawn Jenkins
 Dawuane Smoot Darious Williams
 Angelo Blackson Tre Herndon

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
123Brian ThomasWR
248Maason SmithDT
396Jarrian JonesCB
4114Javon FosterT
4116Jordan JeffersonDT
5153Deantre PrinceCB
5167Keilan RobinsonRB
6212Cam LittleK
7236Myles ColeDE

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Leading receiver Calvin Ridley departed for the division-rival Titans during the offseason, but the Jaguars still return a solid trio of offensive options in RB Travis Etienne, WR Christian Kirk and TE Evan Engram. Jacksonville brought in Gabe Davis via free agency and selected Brian Thomas in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to bolster its receiving corps. Davis isn't great as a No. 2 wideout on paper given his boom-or-bust tendencies, though Thomas certainly has the potential to immediately fill that role.

Ball security was an issue for QB Trevor Lawrence last season as he totaled 21 turnovers, with his struggles coming to a head during the second half of the Jaguars' 9-8 campaign. The team's group of playmakers isn't elite, but it should be enough for the offense to excel if Lawrence can take care of the football.

Etienne served as a true workhorse for the second straight year, as his 325 touches ranked third in the NFL. He wasn't especially efficient, however, averaging 3.8 yards per carry and 6.5 yards per target. Coach Doug Pederson mentioned the possibility of a lighter workload for Etienne during OTAs, but that wouldn't necessarily be a detriment if he can regain some efficiency. Tank Bigsby, a 2023 third-round pick, also could have a larger role as a result but likely won't be fantasy relevant if Etienne remains healthy.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: RB Tank Bigsby

Bigsby failed to make much of an impact as a rookie, totaling 50 rushes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He opened and finished the campaign as Jacksonville's backup running back but was relegated to the No. 3 role for a stretch. Bigsby has received strong reviews from the coaching staff for his offseason work, which could position him nicely heading into camp with the Jaguars looking to lessen the strain on their top RB Travis Etienne.

😴  Super Sleeper: WR Parker Washington

Washington came a bit out of nowhere in Week 13 against the Bengals last season with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown, though he finished the campaign with just 16 receptions for 132 yards and two scores. The 2023 sixth-rounder is at best No. 4 on the depth chart at wide receiver behind Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and rookie first-rounder Brian Thomas, but Washington had a standout showing during OTAs and could solidify his positioning further with a strong training camp.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Team Futures

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Player Futures

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8at Miami Dolphins1:00 PM
2Sep 15Cleveland Browns1:00 PM
3Sep 23at Buffalo Bills7:30 PM
4Sep 29at Houston Texans1:00 PM
5Oct 6Indianapolis Colts1:00 PM
6Oct 13at Chicago Bears9:30 AM
7Oct 20New England Patriots9:30 AM
8Oct 27Green Bay Packers1:00 PM
9Nov 3at Philadelphia Eagles8:20 PM
10Nov 10Minnesota Vikings1:00 PM
11Nov 17at Detroit Lions1:00 PM
12Bye  
13Dec 1Houston Texans1:00 PM
14Dec 8at Tennessee Titans1:00 PM
15Dec 15New York Jets1:00 PM
16Dec 22at Las Vegas Raiders4:25 PM
17Dec 29Tennessee Titans1:00 PM
18TBDat Indianapolis ColtsTBD

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Evan Hauge
Evan Hauge
Evan graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2016 and has been producing NFL, MLB, NBA and additional content for Rotowire since 2017. He currently serves as the Deputy MLB Editor and also works as the beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
2024 Las Vegas Raiders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Las Vegas Raiders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Indianapolis Colts Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Indianapolis Colts Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Denver Broncos Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Denver Broncos Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
ADP Battles: Jackson vs. Richardson vs. Stroud
ADP Battles: Jackson vs. Richardson vs. Stroud
Dynasty Strategy: Rookie RB Comparisons Pt. 4
Dynasty Strategy: Rookie RB Comparisons Pt. 4
2024 Detroit Lions Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
2024 Detroit Lions Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More