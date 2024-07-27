2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Coach Doug Pederson engineered a Year 1 turnaround and led Jacksonville to the playoffs in 2022, but the team missed the postseason in 2023 after going 1-5 to close out the campaign. The Jaguars inked QB Trevor Lawrence to a $275 million extension during the offseason, and the signal-caller now must prove that he can take the team to the next level. Coming off the late-season collapse, 2024 will be a pivotal campaign for the franchise, particularly for Pederson and Lawrence.
Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Vital Information
- Head Coach: Doug Pederson (Year 3)
- Offensive Coordinator: Press Taylor (Year 3) – West Coast offense
- Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Nielsen (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
- Bye Week: 12
Full 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars Depth Chart
Full 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Stats
Stats to Know for the Jacksonville Jaguars
- 2023 Record: 9-8
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .533 (6th)
- 2023 Point Differential: +6 (14th)
- 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 64% (8th)
- 2023 PROE: +2.7% (4th)
- 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 27th
|2023 Stats
|Offense
|Defense
|Plays
|1,114 (6th)
|1,078 (15th)
|Points
|377 (T-13th)
|371 (17th)
|Turnovers
|30 (28th)
|27 (T-8th)
|Yards
|5,772 (13th)
|5,828 (22nd)
|Rush Yards
|1,646 (24th)
|1,752 (9th)
|Pass Yards
|4,126 (9th)
|4,076 (26th)
|Drives
|195 (9th)
|195 (T-24th)
|Yards per Drive
|29.5 (17th)
|29.8 (15th)
|Points per Drive
|1.86 (16th)
|1.83 (14th)
Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Key Transactions
Skill Positions
|QB
|RB
|WR
|TE
|Veteran Additions
|Mac Jones
|None
|Gabe Davis
|Josiah Deguara
|Devin Duvernay
|Austin Trammell
|Veteran Departures
|None
|None
|Calvin Ridley
|None
|Zay Jones
|Jamal Agnew
Defense
|DL
|LB
|DB
|Veteran Additions
|Arik Armstead
|None
|Darnell Savage
|Ronald Darby
|Terrell Edmunds
|Amani Oruwariye
|Tre Flowers
|Veteran Departures
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|Dawuane Smoot
|Darious Williams
|Angelo Blackson
|Tre Herndon
Draft Picks
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|1
|23
|Brian Thomas
|WR
|2
|48
|Maason Smith
|DT
|3
|96
|Jarrian Jones
|CB
|4
|114
|Javon Foster
|T
|4
|116
|Jordan Jefferson
|DT
|5
|153
|Deantre Prince
|CB
|5
|167
|Keilan Robinson
|RB
|6
|212
|Cam Little
|K
|7
|236
|Myles Cole
|DE
Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Top Fantasy Story
Leading receiver Calvin Ridley departed for the division-rival Titans during the offseason, but the Jaguars still return a solid trio of offensive options in RB Travis Etienne, WR Christian Kirk and TE Evan Engram. Jacksonville brought in Gabe Davis via free agency and selected Brian Thomas in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to bolster its receiving corps. Davis isn't great as a No. 2 wideout on paper given his boom-or-bust tendencies, though Thomas certainly has the potential to immediately fill that role.
Ball security was an issue for QB Trevor Lawrence last season as he totaled 21 turnovers, with his struggles coming to a head during the second half of the Jaguars' 9-8 campaign. The team's group of playmakers isn't elite, but it should be enough for the offense to excel if Lawrence can take care of the football.
Etienne served as a true workhorse for the second straight year, as his 325 touches ranked third in the NFL. He wasn't especially efficient, however, averaging 3.8 yards per carry and 6.5 yards per target. Coach Doug Pederson mentioned the possibility of a lighter workload for Etienne during OTAs, but that wouldn't necessarily be a detriment if he can regain some efficiency. Tank Bigsby, a 2023 third-round pick, also could have a larger role as a result but likely won't be fantasy relevant if Etienne remains healthy.
Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Sleepers
⬆️ Sleeper: RB Tank Bigsby
Bigsby failed to make much of an impact as a rookie, totaling 50 rushes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He opened and finished the campaign as Jacksonville's backup running back but was relegated to the No. 3 role for a stretch. Bigsby has received strong reviews from the coaching staff for his offseason work, which could position him nicely heading into camp with the Jaguars looking to lessen the strain on their top RB Travis Etienne.
😴 Super Sleeper: WR Parker Washington
Washington came a bit out of nowhere in Week 13 against the Bengals last season with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown, though he finished the campaign with just 16 receptions for 132 yards and two scores. The 2023 sixth-rounder is at best No. 4 on the depth chart at wide receiver behind Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and rookie first-rounder Brian Thomas, but Washington had a standout showing during OTAs and could solidify his positioning further with a strong training camp.
Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Team Futures
- Jaguars Super Bowl 59 odds: 50-1 (19th) via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Doug Pederson 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 40-1 (T-20th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
- 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 8.5 (T-16th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Player Futures
- Trevor Lawrence 2024 NFL MVP odds: 30-1 (T-14th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Josh Hines-Allen 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds: 25-1 (T-8th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Brian Thomas 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds: 40-1 (T-11th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff (ET)
|1
|Sep 8
|at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|2
|Sep 15
|Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|3
|Sep 23
|at Buffalo Bills
|7:30 PM
|4
|Sep 29
|at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|5
|Oct 6
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|6
|Oct 13
|at Chicago Bears
|9:30 AM
|7
|Oct 20
|New England Patriots
|9:30 AM
|8
|Oct 27
|Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM
|9
|Nov 3
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|8:20 PM
|10
|Nov 10
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|11
|Nov 17
|at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|12
|Bye
|13
|Dec 1
|Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|14
|Dec 8
|at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|15
|Dec 15
|New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|16
|Dec 22
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM
|17
|Dec 29
|Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|18
|TBD
|at Indianapolis Colts
|TBD