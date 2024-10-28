John Metchie News: Blips on radar

Metchie caught three of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Colts in Week 8.

Metchie had his most productive game of the season on a day when Stefon Diggs sustained a non-contact knee injury that may be season-ending. Two of Metchie's targets came on the same drive after Diggs was removed from the game. If the injury turns out to be significant, then Diggs will join Nico Collins (IR-hamstring) as unavailable, and Houston will be down its top two wideouts heading into Thursday's matchup against the Jets. That means Tank Dell would occupy the top of the depth chart, while Metchie, Xavier Hutchinson and Robert Woods take on greater roles.