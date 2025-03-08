Fantasy Football
Marcus Davenport Injury: Gets one-year deal with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

The Lions signed Davenport to a one-year, $4.75 million contract Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davenport proved to be an effective pass rusher across his first five seasons with the Saints, but injuries have limited him to just six regular-season games over the last two years. His 2024 campaign came to a halt after suffering a triceps injury against Arizona in Week 3, but the 2018 first-round pick will run it back with Detroit for the 2025 campaign. Davenport's most productive season came in 2021 with the Saints, when he posted 39 tackles (23 solo), including 9.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 11 regular-season games.

Marcus Davenport
Detroit Lions
