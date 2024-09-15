Gameday Injuries: Week 2

The Packers' Jordan Love (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. Love was originally assigned a questionable tag on Friday's final injury report of the week, but he was downgraded Saturday and will not play versus Indianapolis, per Saturday night reports. Consequently, third-year pro Malik Willis , who filled in for Love on the final two plays of the Week 1 loss to the Eagles in Brazil, will draw the start versus Indianapolis. Willis struggled significantly in three starts as a rookie for the Titans in 2022, and he only put up five attempts (four completions) for Tennessee in 2023. The presence of Willis does downgrade the overall outlook for Green Bay's deep pass-catching corps, but running back Josh Jacobs

We have a star-laden Week 2 injury report, with the injury bug already off to a fast 2024 start in terms of its impact on multiple fantasy-relevant players. There are elite names at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end that have either been ruled out or are legitimately questionable to play, including a couple that are involved in primetime games, much to the chagrin of fantasy managers. With plenty to sort through on a busy Sunday morning, let's dive into the latest without further delay:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

We have a star-laden Week 2 injury report, with the injury bug already off to a fast 2024 start in terms of its impact on multiple fantasy-relevant players. There are elite names at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end that have either been ruled out or are legitimately questionable to play, including a couple that are involved in primetime games, much to the chagrin of fantasy managers. With plenty to sort through on a busy Sunday morning, let's dive into the latest without further delay:

QUARTERBACKS

The Packers' Jordan Love (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. Love was originally assigned a questionable tag on Friday's final injury report of the week, but he was downgraded Saturday and will not play versus Indianapolis, per Saturday night reports. Consequently, third-year pro Malik Willis, who filled in for Love on the final two plays of the Week 1 loss to the Eagles in Brazil, will draw the start versus Indianapolis. Willis struggled significantly in three starts as a rookie for the Titans in 2022, and he only put up five attempts (four completions) for Tennessee in 2023. The presence of Willis does downgrade the overall outlook for Green Bay's deep pass-catching corps, but running back Josh Jacobs may see extra opportunity as both a rusher and outlet pass catcher.

The Steelers' Russell Wilson (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in limited fashion all week . If Wilson is unable to suit up against his most recent team, Justin Fields, who threw for 156 yards and rushed for another 57 in Wilson's stead during a Week 1 road win over the Falcons, will once again be under center for Pittsburgh.

RUNNING BACKS

The 49ers' Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. McCaffrey had missed practice Friday following two limited sessions to open the week, and he reportedly had plenty of discomfort following Thursday's activity. The biggest beneficiary of McCaffrey's absence from a fantasy standpoint is naturally Jordan Mason, who rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries in the star's stead in Week 1 against the Jets. Rookie Isaac Guerendo, who suited up versus New York but did not log any touches on his three snaps from scrimmage, could also have a bigger role behind Mason in Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Vikings considering he's another week removed from a groin injury he was nursing going into Week 1.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (oblique) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In Walker's likely absence, second-year pro Zach Charbonnet, who filled in for Walker on a couple of occasions last season and stepped in as the lead back after his teammate's exit in Week 1 against the Broncos, will be in line to serve as the top backfield option versus New England.

The Packers' MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. If the rookie third-round pick remains out for a second straight contest to open his career, Emanuel Wilson will once again serve as the No. 2 back behind Josh Jacobs, a role in which he gained 46 yards on four carries and also recorded two receptions during a Week 1 loss to the Eagles.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bears after downgrading from a limited practice Thursday to a missed session Friday. If Pierce is sidelined, Dare Ogunbowale is the next man up on Houston's running back depth chart, but it wouldn't be surprising if veteran Cam Akers, who was a healthy scratch in Week 1, garnered active status.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Eagles' A.J. Brown (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Falcons after logging a limited practice Friday and sitting out Saturday's session altogether. The star wideout began feeling tightness in his hamstring during Friday's practice, and his absence Saturday was primarily the result of an abundance of caution. With Brown's game not until Monday night and soft-tissue injuries being unpredictable as they are, fantasy managers may consider another option if they have a reasonably talented alternative during Sunday's contests, especially since early Sunday reports indicate there is legitimate doubt as to Brown's availability.

The Vikings' Jordan Addison (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In the talented second-year pro's absence, Brandon Powell, Jalen Nailor and perhaps even Trent Sherfield should have a chance to benefit with some extra targets, as could tight end Josh Oliver, who had a 2-27 line in Week 1. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson could also see a slight bump in his already highly elevated involvement in Minnesota's air attack.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In Higgins' likely absence, Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin and Charlie Jones could serve as the No. 2-4 receivers, in that order, behind Ja'Marr Chase, who could be more prepared to capitalize on his teammate's absence this week after posting a 6-62 line in Week 1 following a very limited practice schedule in the months leading up to the opener.

The Rams' Puka Nacua (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. As per early Sunday reports, Nacua could actually miss between five and seven weeks with his PCL injury, as Los Angeles wants to ensure there are no further setbacks with an issue the second-year wideout initially began dealing with in training camp. For however long Nacua is out, the duo of Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson, who combined for a 9-121 line against the Lions in Week 1 following Nacua's exit, will help pick up the slack behind No. 1 receiver Cooper Kupp beginning with Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Bears' Keenan Allen (heel) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Allen will be tested in pregame warmups, and he's expected to be more limited than usual if he is able to garner active status. Rookie ninth overall pick Rome Odunze, who's expected to play through his knee injury, will be in line to pick more work under any circumstance and would fully move into the No. 2 role if Allen sits out.

The Chiefs' Hollywood Brown (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. However, according to Saturday reports, Brown is not expected to play at all during the regular season following his scheduled Monday surgery for his sternoclavicular injury. As a result, rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy, who scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown in his Week 1 NFL debut against the Ravens, should continue functioning as Kansas City's No. 2 receiver in Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.

The Packers' Jayden Reed (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after putting in a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Reed is expected to play after his stellar four-catch, 138-yard, one-touchdown tally through the air in Week 1 against the Eagles in Brazil, a performance that also included a 33-yard rushing score. However, Reed, who'd cede the No. 1 receiver job to Christian Watson if he took a turn for the worse, will be catching passes from Malik Willis, who'll start for Jordan Love (knee).

The Bears' Rome Odunze (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans but managed to finish the week with a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Odunze's status will be a true game-time decision, but he's expected to ultimately play. If he does suit up, the rookie, who finished with one catch for 11 yards on four targets in his NFL debut Week 1 against the Titans, would potentially play a quasi-No. 2 receiver role at worst, as teammate Keenan Allen (heel) is considered likely to be limited if he is able to play at all.

The Lions' Jameson Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Williams is expected to play and attempt to build on the noteworthy five receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown on nine targets that he recorded in a season-opening overtime victory against the Rams. If Williams were to reverse course or have any setback, Kalif Raymond would be in line to move up to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart and also handle some of Williams' deep routes.

The Chargers' Joshua Palmer (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers and missed Friday's practice after a pair of limited sessions to open the week. However, as per early Sunday reports, Palmer is trending toward playing, with a final decision likely to come down to pregame warmups. If he reverses course, Quentin Johnston would move up to the No. 2 spot on the Chargers' wide receiver depth chart.

The Colts' Josh Downs (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but was able to finish the week with a full Friday practice after back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Downs is considered a true 50-50 proposition to play, and Indianapolis may ultimately err on the side of caution given the nature of high-ankle sprains. If Downs were to miss a second straight game to open the season, both rookie Adonai Mitchell and Alec Pierce, the latter having recorded a 3-125-1 line in Week 1, should be beneficiaries in the form of added targets from Anthony Richardson.

The Broncos' Devaughn Vele (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his confirmed absence, Marvin Mims should move into the No. 3 wide receiver role versus Pittsburgh.

The Saints' A.T. Perry is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in full all week following a Week 1 absence due to a hand injury. Perry is expected to slide into the No. 4 receiver role in his season debut versus Dallas and begin his quest to build on the 12-246-2 line he generated across 10 regular-season games as a rookie in 2023.

The Steelers' Roman Wilson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a full session Thursday. If Wilson sits out a second straight game to open his career, veteran Scotty Miller is slated to serve as Pittsburgh's No. 4 receiver.

TIGHT ENDS

The Browns' David Njoku (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In the talented tight end's absence, veteran Jordan Akins is expected to handle the majority, if not all, of the duties at the position versus Jacksonville.

The Cowboys' Jake Ferguson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. In Ferguson's likely absence, Luke Schoonmaker, who caught only eight passes as a rookie in 2023 but was a second-round pick and is believed to have plenty of upside, will handle the primary tight-end duties versus New Orleans.

The Rams' Davis Allen (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Hunter Long is slated to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Colby Parkinson.

The Panthers' Tommy Tremble (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Friday reports, Tremble is expected to make his season debut versus Los Angeles, a development that would likely bump rookie fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders down to the No. 2 spot on the positional depth chart.

The Seahawks' Pharaoh Brown (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice both Thursday and Friday. In his absence, rookie fourth-round pick AJ Barner, who played 28 snaps from scrimmage without a target in Week 1, is once again slated to serve as the top backup to starting tight end Noah Fant.

KICKERS

The Colts' Matt Gay is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing in full all week following a Week 1 absence due to a sports hernia. Consequently, Gay will resume the starting placekicker duties he held throughout 17 regular-season games with Indianapolis last season, a campaign in which he connected on just 80.5 percent of his field-goal attempts but all but one of his 36 extra-point tries.

The Giants' Graham Gano (groin) was added to the injury report Saturday but does not actually have an official injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing all week, meaning there doesn't appear to be any doubt he'll play versus Washington.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Jaguars placed Tyson Campbell (hamstring) on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Commanders' Emmanuel Forbes (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (hamstring/hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. As per early Sunday reports, Lattimore will be a true game-time decision and New Orleans may be cautious with him if he appears limited to a significant degree in pregame testing.

The Jets' D.J. Reed (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Ravens' Nate Wiggins (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Safeties

The Titans' Jamal Adams is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in full all week following a Week 1 absence against the Bears due to a hip injury.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Colts' Julian Blackmon (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Chargers' Alohi Gilman (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Lions' Kerby Joseph (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Rams' Quentin Lake (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Commanders' Quan Martin (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Jaguars' Darnell Savage (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Vikings' Harrison Smith (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Defensive Linemen

The Lions' Marcus Davenport (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Colts' Kwity Paye (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Colts' DeForest Buckner (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Bears' DeMarcus Walker (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans.

The Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, and as per early Sunday reports, is trending toward potentially making his pro debut versus New York.

The Lions' DJ Reader is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in full all week following a Week 1 absence due to a quadriceps injury.

The Saints' Khalen Saunders (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Linebackers

The 49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Vikings following a Week 1 absence due to a knee injury.

The Ravens' Kyle Van Noy (eye) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.

The Seahawks' Jerome Baker (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Seahawks' Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Falcons' Nate Landman (calf) is out for Monday night's game against the Eagles.