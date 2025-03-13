Fantasy Football
Noah Brown headshot

Noah Brown News: Brought back by Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Brown (torso) re-signed with the Commanders on Thursday via a one-year contract, Adam Schefter reports.

Brown's new deal with Washington is reportedly worth up to $4.5 million. The 29-year-old wideout operated as the team's No. 3 receiver across 11 regular-season appearances in 2024, finding modest success before landing on IR due to a kidney laceration sustained Week 13. In that span, he secured 35 catches for 453 yards and one touchdown on 56 targets. Brown has eclipsed the usual recovery timeframe for his injury, so he figures to be ready to participate in full by the start of offseason activities. He rejoins a wide receiver corps that added Deebo Samuel via trade from the 49ers, providing another established playmaker alongside No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin.

Noah Brown
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
