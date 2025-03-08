Tommy DeVito News: Staying with Big Blue

The Giants re-signed DeVito on Saturday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

DeVito appeared in three games (including two starts) during the 2024 regular season and completed 31 of 44 passes for 257 yards with zero touchdowns while adding eight carries for 32 yards. With Drew Lock and Tim Boyle expected to hit free agency, DeVito is the only QB currently under contract with the Giants, though New York is expected to sign a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers or Sam Darnold in free agency or target younger options like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.