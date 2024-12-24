NFL Waiver Wire: Week 17 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Writing a waiver wire column this week is a challenge since most teams who make the fantasy finals are probably not going start any players on this list. I guess there could be a chance to pick up someone to block your opponent from using him, which is a good strategy. I do realize teams play in deeper leagues and some of these players are getting auditions for next year and could be names to remember.

Set your lineups accordingly this week; there are games Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Quarterback

SECONDARY TARGETS

Bryce Young, CAR - Young had another stellar fantasy performance Sunday, finishing with 28.7 fantasy points. His passing points were supplemented by his rushing ability once again, as he now has three rushing touchdowns in his last four games. Since his bye Week 11, he has at least 19.5 fantasy points in four of five games with the one under at Philadelphia against one of the better defenses in the league. Young has a great matchup this week against the Buccaneers, who rank 30th against quarterbacks.

Drake Maye, NE - For a time Sunday, I thought my Bills were going to be upset by the Patriots, and Maye had a lot to do with that. His rushing ability (48-389-2) is underrated and should be a bigger part of his game next season. Taking out the games against the defenses who are first, second and fifth against quarterbacks, he has scored at least 21.5 fantasy points in his other seven starts. He has an interesting home matchup this week against the Chargers, who rank 17th against the position. Remember him as a backup or a high-end second quarterback in two-quarterback leagues next season, especially if the Patriots address wide receiver in the draft or free agency.

HAIL MARY

Michael Penix, ATL - I will not draft Kyle Pitts next year. I will not draft Kyle Pitts next year. Overall, Penix had a nice first start for the Falcons with his only blemish being an interception that hit Pitts in the hands, popped up in the air and went straight to a Giants' defensive back. A six-year college player, Penix looked good in this first start, though he may have lost Drake London (hamstring) for this week. Penix does not have a good matchup this week in Washington, but he is on the radar in two-quarterback leagues and is likely penciled is as Atlanta's starter next season.

Running Back

PRIMARY TARGETS

Gus Edwards, LAC - Edwards should continue to be the lead back for the Chargers after he had 14 carries (15 total touches) to Kimani Vidal's five carries with no targets last week. Edwards knows offensive coordinator Greg Roman from their Baltimore days, so it's no a surprise they're going heavily with Gus over Vidal. Edwards has proven himself as a great goal-line back (13 rushing touchdowns last season) and it's nice to see he got two targets against the Broncos as well. The Patriots rank 22nd against the position and were just torched by James Cook.

Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, LV - I'd be higher on these guys if one had the lion's share of work. They both had a rushing touchdown Sunday and while Mattison had 16 touches to Abdullah's 12, it was Ameer who had more yards from scrimmage with 85 yards to Alexander's 56. That's what makes this such a difficult situation to assess. It's a good matchup this week with the Saints who are coming off a short week. My slight lean is Abdullah, given Mattison averages only 3.2 yards per carry. Rookie Dylan Laube could see an increase in work other than special teams as the Raiders almost certainly will move on from Mattison next season.

SECONDARY TARGETS

Michael Carter, ARI - This recommendation hinges completely on the availability of James Conner this week as Carter appears to be the last man standing in the Arizona backfield. It's possible Trey Benson, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, returns this week. While Carter was transitioned back to the practice squad Monday, that seems like more of a procedural move and he should be back on the active roster for this week's game.

Patrick Taylor, SF - Taylor had the "lead role" for the 49ers Sunday but didn't do much with it. He finished with only nine touches for 25 yards and San Francisco used Deebo Samuel (five carries 25 yards) in the backfield. Isaac Guerendo could be back this week, but San Francisco plays Monday so we likely won't know the starter until late.

HAIL MARY

Audric Estime, DEN - The Broncos' backfield has been a turnstile all season and it's been nearly impossible to predict who'll be the main running back any given week. Estime was the lead ball carrier against the Chargers, finishing with nine carries while Javonte Williams and Blake Watson had four each. Jaleel McLaughlin hasn't been ruled out this week for this week's game against Bengals, making the backfield situation even more clouded. In most formats, there's no way I'd trust starting any of them in my championship game.

Wide Receiver

Jalen McMillan, TB - McMillan has become a consistent receiver for the Bucs the last three games, scoring four touchdowns in the absence of Chris Godwin. That number should be actually five touchdowns except Jourdan Lewis wrestled away a ball from him in the fourth quarter on what should have been a long touchdown. He's had 20 targets the last three games (7, 6, 7) as he consistently gets looks from Baker Mayfield. McMillan has a good home matchup this week against the Panthers.

Hollywood Brown, KC - Brown had a nice Chiefs debut Saturday, finishing with 8-5-45, and appears to have a good rapport with Patrick Mahomes. He should increase his 19 snaps this week against the Steelers, but he has some red flags — Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins and Xavier Worthy. This also isn't a great matchup playing in Pittsburgh on a short week, which is why I'm not as high on as perhaps most.

Tight End

PRIMARY TARGETS

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN - I only have a couple weeks left to complain about the tight end position this season, but here's an actual, legitimate option to pick up and use this week. Okonkwo has been the favorite target of Mason Rudolph the last two games with 21 targets. He converted those targets into 13.9 and 17.1 PPR points. What's impressive about those numbers is they didn't include any touchdowns, so he has more upside.

SECONDARY TARGETS

Hunter Henry, NE - Henry barely makes the cut as he's rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues. He's been pretty consistent this season despite only scoring two touchdowns and has nine games out of 15 that he's scored at least 9.4 fantasy points. The Chargers aren't the greatest matchup, ranking seventh against tight ends, but they have to travel across the country and usually southern California teams don't like playing in the cold.

Defense

PRIMARY TARGETS

Indianapolis D/ST - The Giants have the lowest expected point total and Drew Lock is coming off a game where he threw two pick-sixes to the Falcons. The Colts are tied for fourth with 15 interceptions and Lock is dealing with a shoulder injury, which could make Tommy DeVito the starter again. I also like the Commanders at home facing Michael Penix in his first road start.