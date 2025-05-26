MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 26

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

It's rare to have games during the afternoon on a Monday, but it's Memorial Day, and there's nothing better than watching some baseball on a day like that. There are 12 games in total, but most start at different times. That's why we'll focus on the slate beginning at 7:00 EDT. That leaves us just four games to discuss, but there are still some fascinating options on the board.

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

Pitching

Randy Vasquez, SD vs. MIA ($7,000)

Vasquez has some inefficiencies in his game, but this matchup is impossible to overlook. Let's start there because Miami is bottom five in runs scored, OBP, OPS and wOBA since the start of last season. That's why Vasquez enters this matchup as a -150 favorite, but his form is difficult to overlook, too. Vasquez has averaged 18 DraftKings points per game across his last three outings, posting a 2.49 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across his last four fixtures. The lack of strikeout stuff is the only real concern, but the potential for a win mitigates that risk at this salary.

Top Targets

Aaron Judge, NYY (vs. Jack Kochanowicz) $6,500

With few options on this slate, Judge is an easy choice despite the sky-high salary. The two-time and reigning AL MVP is well on his way to adding to his trophy collection, maintaining a .485 OBP and 1.255 OPS in a ridiculous start to the season. That might look flukey, but Judge had a .458 OBP and 1.159 OPS last year. He also comes into this matchup having homered in his last two games while posting a 1.276 OPS across the last month. A matchup with Kochanowicz is far from concerning, but we'll dive into that in the Stacks To Consider section.

Ketel Marte, ARI (vs. Andrew Heaney) $5,500

Some players have cheat code splits, and Marte is one of those guys. The second baseman has been slaughtering southpaws throughout his career, compiling a .387 OBP, .571 SLG and .959 OPS against lefties since 2023. That looks even better when evaluating Marte's recent form, as he's totaled a .429 OBP and 1.234 OPS across his last nine outings. Heaney has been good this season, but we're talking about a lefty who has a 4.37 career ERA. Stacking this high-powered offense isn't a bad idea, with Corbin Carroll ($6,000) and Eugenio Suarez ($4,400) looking like the best pairings next to Marte.

Bargain Bats

Taylor Ward, LAA (vs. Ryan Yarbrough) $4,100

Ward got off to a terrible start this season, but he's been the Angels' best bat over the last month. He just set a franchise record by recording an extra-base hit in 10 straight outings, and he's provided a .370 OBP and 1.187 OPS since May 5. That's nearly a month of mashing, and he gets the platoon advantage against a lackluster lefty here. Ward has a .366 OBP and .882 OPS against southpaws since 2023, while Yarbrough has a 4.35 ERA since 2021. Zach Neto ($5,300), Logan O'Hoppe ($4,300) and Jorge Soler ($3,500) also have the platoon advantage in this matchup.

Trevor Larnach, MIN (vs. Zack Littell) $4,000

This Twins offense has been terrible, but Larnach has been a pleasant surprise. The outfielder has been batting between first and third whenever they face a righty, and it's easy to see why when looking at his recent form. Larnach has a .274 AVG and .828 OPS across his last 32 outings, connecting on seven dingers in that span. The surge is mainly due to his splits, as he sports a .352 OBP and .803 OPS against righties this year. Littell is not a right-hander anyone should be scared to face either, as he's amassed a 4.56 ERA across his last nine starts. The Minnesota offense is difficult to stack, but Royce Lewis ($3,800) and Carlos Correa ($3,900) have been studs in the past.

Stacks to Consider

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels (Kochanowicz): Judge ($6,500), Cody Bellinger ($5,200), Paul Goldschmidt ($4,800), Trent Grisham ($4,900)

We don't trust many stacks on this slate, but the Yankees' offense has been outstanding all season, ranking first in OBP and third in runs scored. That's a concerning opponent for a guy like Kochanowicz. The volatile righty has walked at least four batters in four of his last five starts, and he's generated a 5.03 ERA and 1.58 WHIP this season.

We have to kickstart our Bronx stack with Judge, but there are plenty of great options to fill in around him. Bellinger is the next-best option, accruing a .432 OBP and 1.145 OPS across his last 16 outings. Goldy has been nearly as hot, generating a .399 OBP and .891 OPS in a bounce-back season. Grisham is projected to hit leadoff, and he's provided a .369 OBP and 1.028 OPS against righties this year.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.