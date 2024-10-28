DK Metcalf Injury: Could be back for Week 9

With regard to the chances of Metcalf (knee) being able to play this coming Sunday against the Rams, head coach Mike Macdonald relayed Monday that it's "looking optimistic," Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The Seahawks plan to see how Metcalf looks when he's able return to practice, and then go from there, but at this stage it looks like the wideout has a chance to play this weekend after being inactive in Week 8. In his absence in Seattle's loss to the Bills, Jake Bobo saw added snaps alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett.