Metcalf sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Prior to his exit early in the fourth quarter, Metcalf had hauled in four of seven targets for 99 yards, which was fueled by a 31-yard TD connection with QB Geno Smith. Looks will be up for grabs from Smith for the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett, Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault and Dareke Young for as long as Metcalf is sidelined.