Jahan Dotson News: Handles No. 3 receiver role in 2024

Dotson secured 19 of 33 targets for 216 yards across 17 regular-season games with the Eagles in 2024. He also rushed once for 13 yards.

Dotson played a sizeable 649 offensive snaps during the regular season for Philadelphia, working in a No. 3 receiver role behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. His most impactful game of the season game during the Eagles' win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX, with two catches for 42 yards on three targets. The 2022 first-round pick looks set to reprise a similar role for the 2025 season, though with all of Brown, Smith, running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Dallas Goedert pushing for opportunities on offense, he seems likely to again end up on the outside looking in for fantasy purposes.