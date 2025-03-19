J.J. McCarthy Injury: Appears locked in as starter

The Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on McCarthy (knee) this offseason and aren't pursuing Aaron Rodgers in free agency, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Minnesota is still expected to sign a veteran quarterback after losing Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens last week, but it won't be someone that represents a serious threat to take the starting job from McCarthy. The 10th overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft appeared be pressing Darnold for the starting gig last summer after throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason debut, only to be diagnosed with a torn meniscus a few days later. McCarthy had season-ending surgery in mid-August and didn't resume on-field work until the winter, but he should be back to full strength well before training camp. It isn't yet clear if he'll have any limitations during spring practices.